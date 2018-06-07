The Planet Fitness sign was being placed on the former Bi-Lo building in Bluffton Thursday night.
Planet Fitness is coming to Bluffton sooner than previously said

By Teresa Moss

June 07, 2018 06:01 PM

Planet Fitness recently confirmed it is still coming to Bluffton and it is planning an earlier opening than previously reported.

The fitness gym plans to open late summer in a vacant building that previously housed Bi-Lo. It previously was reported the gym would open in fall.

Memberships for the gym start at $10 a month or $21.99 a month for a "black card" that allows users to bring a guest and use any of the Planet Fitness locations nationwide.

The business is expected to be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Planet Fitness operates more than 1,500 gyms in all 50 states.

The fitness center promotes a casual work-out environment.

"We always strive for a non-intimidating, judgment free atmosphere where our members can feel comfortable working out at their own pace," Becky Zirlen, company spokeswoman said.

The Bi-Lo closed last June at the Shoppes at Myrtle Park shopping center located at the corner of Bluffton Parkway and Burnt Church Road.

