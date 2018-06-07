Planet Fitness is coming to Bluffton sooner than previously said

Planet Fitness recently confirmed it is still coming to Bluffton and it is planning an earlier opening than previously reported.
The fitness gym plans to open late summer in a vacant building that previously housed Bi-Lo. It previously was reported the gym would open in fall.
Memberships for the gym start at $10 a month or $21.99 a month for a "black card" that allows users to bring a guest and use any of the Planet Fitness locations nationwide.
The business is expected to be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.
Planet Fitness operates more than 1,500 gyms in all 50 states.
The fitness center promotes a casual work-out environment.
"We always strive for a non-intimidating, judgment free atmosphere where our members can feel comfortable working out at their own pace," Becky Zirlen, company spokeswoman said.
The Bi-Lo closed last June at the Shoppes at Myrtle Park shopping center located at the corner of Bluffton Parkway and Burnt Church Road.
