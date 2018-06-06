New Bluffton fitness center wants to make exercise easier with high tech equipment

Several years ago, Jay and Mary Ann McCoog found themselves out of shape as they both navigated the demands of a corporate job.
"As most people do, we worked too many hours," Jay said. "We got out of shape."
In 2014, the couple took an interest in a gym concept — Koko Fit Club. The club utilizes technology to improve the process and time needed to exercise, Jay said.
The interest resulted in about 100 pounds lost between the couple. A dream to quit their corporate jobs and open a gym was formed, Jay said.
By the end of this summer, that dream will come true.
The couple plans to open eFitClub at Belfair Towne Village in Bluffton by September.
The gym will utilize multiple different brands of equipment that help speed-up the process of exercise for users.
This includes the use of eGym equipment. The equipment uses personalized chipped bracelets.
"A person will first go through the trail of the equipment and figure out their personal settings," Jay said. "They can input what is right for their height and weight."
The settings will save to the bracelet, along with all the users personal stats.
"People go in and spend a lot of time figuring out the right bar height," Jay said. "It figures it all for you on the spot."
The equipment can also tailor programs specific for the needs of the user from body toning to strength gain, Jay said.
The club will remain boutique with less than 300 members to avoid overcrowding, Jay said.
Memberships will range from $79 to $169 with discounts for first responders, veterans and teachers.
Pre-opening specials also will be available.
For more information visit www.efitclubsc.com
