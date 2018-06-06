Thirsty? Booze 'cruise to nowhere' set from Hilton Head with unlimited beer and wine

Want to go to Daufuskie Island? This Hilton Head ferry is expanding its service The Daufuskie Difference plans to add daily ferry trips to and from Savannah in June. It will be the only scheduled daily route to the island from Savannah. The company hopes more tourists will visit the island by offering service to River Street. Jay Karr ×

