Thirsty? Booze 'cruise to nowhere' set from Hilton Head with unlimited beer and wine

Lowcountry residents and tourists looking to get out on the water and enjoy a few drinks will soon have a new option.
The Daufuskie Difference — formerly Calibogue Cruises Tours & Adventures — plans to launch a two-hour booze cruise starting June 22.
The cruise, which will cost $37 per passenger, will depart from Hilton Head Island's Broad Creek Marina every Friday at 5 p.m.
It will feature unlimited beer and wine, live music and beautiful views, according to Wick Scurry, owner of the Daufuskie Difference.
"I know everybody doesn't want to go Daufuskie or Savannah, but — whether everybody vacationing on Hilton Head knows it or not — they need to see this area by water because you just don't understand it unless you get out on the water," Scurry said.
Although the cruise won't take passengers onto Daufuskie Island, Scurry said it will give them a chance to see it, Harbourtown and other local attractions as well as area wildlife from the boat.
"It's a cruise to nowhere," Scurry said, "... but it'll be a great way to get out and see the beautiful scenery, drink and listen to some good local music."
Passengers will be aboard The Delta Lady, an 80-foot-long wooden riverboat that was built on Harkers Island, N.C., in 1988. Scurry bought the boat about two years ago and put thousands of dollars into renovating it, he said. It can hold up to about 150 people on each Friday night cruise.
The riverboat has been used for special events and transporting larger groups to Daufuskie Island, and Scurry figured the booze cruise would be a great additional purpose for the boat, he said.
Scurry also owns the Bloody Point Lighthouse and Freeport Marina, which houses Old Daufuskie Crab Company and The "Not So General" General Store. His company, the Daufuskie Difference, also offers guided bus and golf cart tours of Daufuskie.
And, in recent weeks, Wick has added a couple new ventures to his mix.
Last month, Wick reopened Silver Dew Winery — South Carolina's first registered winery — after it was closed for more than six decades. Those visiting Daufuskie Island can drop in for wine tastings or to purchase a bottle or case of wine.
Starting June 15, the Daufuskie Difference will also offer daily ferry routes between Daufuskie Island and Savannah's River Street. Round-trips from Savannah will cost $40 for adults and $20 for children younger than 12.
For more information about the booze cruise, call 843-342-8687.
