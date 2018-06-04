Giuseppi's of Hilton Head frightens longtime fans with 'June Fool's joke' on Facebook

A post on the Giuseppi's Facebook page about continuing renovations left some fans of the Hilton Head restaurant startled on Friday.

"We are sad to say that after 34.5 years at Giuseppi’s Pizza and Pasta Shelter Cove location....," the post reads.

The text was accompanied by a photo of the restaurant's tables lined up outside the front entrance.

The post left readers hanging about the cause for the "sad" announcement.

"What? What's the rest of this comment," one person asked within two minutes of the original post.

The restaurant then revealed that it was installing brand new tables.

"...It’s out with the old, and in with the new!!! Our new tables should last the next 35 years!" Giuseppi's posted, along with photographs of the booths and tables inside the establishment that has become a fixture in The Plaza at Shelter Cove.

Giuseppi's Pizza and Pasta on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, posted on Facebook Friday, June 1, 2018, about getting new tables after 34 years, and some of its fans were worried the restaurant was closing down. Facebook

Some of the tables being replaced were original ones from 1984, Giuseppi's explained in the Facebook post.

"I was about to start crying before I read the comments! You can't scare a girl like that Giuseppi's!!!!!!!!!!!!! #LongLiveGiuseppis," wrote one commenter.

"Please don’t ever leave!" wrote another.

And, "Not funny! I about had a coronary!"