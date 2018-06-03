What is that building going up across from Sea Turtle Marketplace on Hilton Head?

Dollar General hopes to open its new location on Hilton Head Island late summer 2018, according to a spokesperson for the company.
The store is currently under construction at 407 William Hilton Parkway — across from Sea Turtle Marketplace. A Dollar General at 435 William Hilton Parkway will be closed upon the completion.
Mary Kathryn Colbert, a company spokeswoman, said the time-line could be altered as construction continues.
All employees will be transferred to the new store, Colbert said.
Comments