Business

What is that building going up across from Sea Turtle Marketplace on Hilton Head?

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

June 03, 2018 06:01 PM

Dollar General hopes to open its new location on Hilton Head Island late summer 2018, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The store is currently under construction at 407 William Hilton Parkway — across from Sea Turtle Marketplace. A Dollar General at 435 William Hilton Parkway will be closed upon the completion.

Mary Kathryn Colbert, a company spokeswoman, said the time-line could be altered as construction continues.

All employees will be transferred to the new store, Colbert said.

