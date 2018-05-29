Popular Bluffton tire and auto repair shop closes

A note on the door of a popular tire and auto repair shop in Bluffton told customers that the business permanently closed on Saturday.
Bluffton Tire & Auto, which was located at 8 Mallett Way, was sold, the note said.
According to the note, a new business is set to open in the same location in a month. It did not offer any further details about the new business.
Bluffton Auto & Tire, which opened about six years ago, was owned by Richard Paschal and managed by Terry Fowler, who previously owned Island Tire, according to its website.
The company's website states that the business was opened in April 2012 with one goal in mind: "to give the best customer service and to be the best Auto Repair Shop in Bluffton."
"We have found this to be a daily goal and we work to improve every day," the website said.
The full note announcing the company's closure reads: "Thank you Bluffton customers for your business these past 6 years!! The business has been sold. We are closing as of May 26th. Look for a new business to be opening in a month."
Comments