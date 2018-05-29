Not so easy: Trump's trade agenda hits stumbling blocks

FILE- In this May 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump's hard-line views on trade, a staple of his message long before he entered politics, are beginning to collide with the cold realities of global geopolitics. Trade talks on China and the North American Free Trade Agreement have hit stumbling blocks, posing a challenge for a president who vowed to make trade deals more equitable for the United States during his 2016 campaign and famously tweeted that trade wars are "easy to win." Evan Vucci, File AP Photo