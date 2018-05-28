New Zealand to kill 150,000 cows to end bacterial disease

In this May 21, 2017 photo, a cow stands in a paddock on a farm near Invercargill, New Zealand. New Zealand plans to slaughter about 150,000 cows as it tries to eradicate a strain of disease-causing bacteria from the national herd. Politicians and industry leaders announced the ambitious plan Monday, May 28, 2018. They say it will cost hundreds of millions of dollars, and, if successful, would be the first time an infected country has eliminated Mycoplasma bovis. Mark Baker AP Photo