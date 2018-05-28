This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island of Kauai say their state should brace for a shortage of its taro crop, a staple of the traditional Hawaiian diet, after record-breaking rains flooded their fields in April 2018. Haraguchi-Nakayama said damage from the flooding was the worst her family has seen, including her 96-year-old grandfather. It did more harm to their 55-acre farm than Hurricane Iniki that slammed Kauai in 1992.
This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island of Kauai say their state should brace for a shortage of its taro crop, a staple of the traditional Hawaiian diet, after record-breaking rains flooded their fields in April 2018. Haraguchi-Nakayama said damage from the flooding was the worst her family has seen, including her 96-year-old grandfather. It did more harm to their 55-acre farm than Hurricane Iniki that slammed Kauai in 1992. Kahahawai Photography via AP Christian Kahahawai
This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island of Kauai say their state should brace for a shortage of its taro crop, a staple of the traditional Hawaiian diet, after record-breaking rains flooded their fields in April 2018. Haraguchi-Nakayama said damage from the flooding was the worst her family has seen, including her 96-year-old grandfather. It did more harm to their 55-acre farm than Hurricane Iniki that slammed Kauai in 1992. Kahahawai Photography via AP Christian Kahahawai

Business

Shortage expected after floods smother Hawaii staple crop

By AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press

May 28, 2018 01:38 AM

HONOLULU

Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.

The deluge hit the Kauai north shore community of Hanalei particularly hard. The region grows most of Hawaii's taro, a starchy root vegetable which is a staple of the traditional Hawaiian diet and a central part of Hawaiian culture.

Farmers say the floods smothered their taro patches with mud and silt, which turns their crop watery and spongey. They suspect they'll suffer from dramatically reduced yields for at least a year or more.

Hanalei Poi Company owner Bino Fitzgerald farms taro and uses it to make the Hawaiian food poi. He expects a shortage to emerge as soon as this summer.

  Comments  