Shortage expected after floods smother Hawaii staple crop

Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.
The deluge hit the Kauai north shore community of Hanalei particularly hard. The region grows most of Hawaii's taro, a starchy root vegetable which is a staple of the traditional Hawaiian diet and a central part of Hawaiian culture.
Farmers say the floods smothered their taro patches with mud and silt, which turns their crop watery and spongey. They suspect they'll suffer from dramatically reduced yields for at least a year or more.
Hanalei Poi Company owner Bino Fitzgerald farms taro and uses it to make the Hawaiian food poi. He expects a shortage to emerge as soon as this summer.
