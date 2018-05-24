Love Spartina merchandise? Have we got a Hilton Head warehouse sale for you

The 6th annual Spartina 449 Warehouse Sale is set June 29-July 1 on HIlton Head Island.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 29 and June 30, and from 1 .p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 1.
Tickets for the Friday and Saturday event will go on sale at noon June 5 on the company's website at www.spartina449.com/warehousesale.
The tickets are $5 each and are issued to help reduce the long lines lines that have plagued shoppers in years past. All ticket proceeds go to local charities, according to a release by the company.
Last year tickets sold out quickly. If you don't get a ticket, you can still go if you're willing to stand in line Sunday, the third and final day of the event.
Spartina fans have flocked to the Lowcountry for the sale which features discounts of up to 80 percent off.
"The sale will include, overstock merchandise, plus one-of-a-kind samples, prototypes, slightly used items and more, while supplies last," a company release says. "Accessories include handbags, wallets, wristlets, cosmetic cases, market bags, golf cart bags, travel gear, scarves, jewelry and more."
The company — which started on Daufuski Island — is known for its coastal handbag designs. It is sold at more than 1,500 specialty retailers nationwide, according to past releases from the company.
The business announced in May that it will be moving its headquarters to 10 Buck Island Road, Bluffton. It plans to lease space in the The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette building. Both newspapers will continue to operate at the location.
For more information on the sale, call 843 681-8860 or email customerservice@spartina449.com
