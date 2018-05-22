Airlines caving to Beijing despite White House protest

FILE - In this June 12, 2012, file photo, an Air China flight attendant stands near model planes at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) 68th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Beijing. Global airlines are obeying Beijing's demands to refer to Taiwan explicitly as a part of China, despite the White House's call this month to stand firm against such "Orwellian nonsense." Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo