Whitewater river in Colorado a bright spot amid grim drought

In this April 25, 2018 photo, the Arkansas River flows under a bridge in Salida, Colo., with the snow-covered Sawatch Range mountains in the background. Despite a severe drought across the Southwestern United States, there should be plenty of water this year for rafters and anglers in the Arkansas, one of the nation's most popular mountain rivers. State and federal officials say water from melting snow will surge down the river thanks to a surprisingly wet winter in the towering peaks of the Sawatch Range where the river begins. Dan Elliott AP Photo