Small clubs cross fingers for World Cup windfalls

In this Friday, May 23, 2014 file photo, France's soccer player Paul Pogba signs an autograph before a training session at the Clairefontaine training center, outside Paris. Not all the money that will change hands after the World Cup, when clubs trade players who distinguish themselves on football’s biggest stage, will line the pockets of selling clubs, agents and the players themselves. A sliver of the wealth will also trickle down to football’s grassroots, to unpretentious, volunteer-run clubs where kids take first steps toward their dreams of making a career in the sport. Christophe Ena, File AP Photo