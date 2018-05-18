She ordered potato salad. This Beaufort Co. restaurant gave her shards of glass too, lawsuit says

A quick meal from the Wingstop in Beaufort last year left a Ridgeland woman physically and emotionally scarred, a lawsuit claims.
In the suit, filed May 17 in Beaufort County Court, Tarsha Myers alleges that she discovered shattered glass fragments in a meal she had purchased from the restaurant.
On May 22, 2017, Tarsha Myers said she visited the Beaufort restaurant, located at 272 Robert Smalls Pkwy.
She picked up a to-go order with various food items, including a pre-packaged container of potato salad, which she ate when she arrived home, said her attorney, Patrick Carr with Berry & Carr P.C.
Unaware that the potato salad contained a dangerous foreign substance, Myers consumed and digested the salad along with the glass fragments hidden within it, according to the lawsuit.
When Myers first felt a crunching sensation, she thought the salad may have been partially frozen and included some ice chips. Myers quickly realized that instead of ice, she was chewing on glass, Carr said.
"You can imagine how frightening it is for someone to realize they digested glass fragments," he said.
As a result of the incident, Myers suffered physical pain, mental anguish and fear and anxiety, the suit states.
According to Carr, the incident caused Myers to seek medical treatment at a nearby emergency room the day of the incident, as well as go to several follow-up visits with a family care provider.
Medical professionals instructed Myers not to regurgitate the fragments because they had the potential to tear her esophagus and create more damage, Carr said.
The suit claims the Beaufort restaurant failed to ensure safety for its customer, to use adequate food preparation and inspection practices and to enforce safe policies and procedures.
"The restaurant is the server of its products and they have an absolute duty to ensure that they’re serving safe products fit for human consumption," Carr said. "When they fail to do that, they’re responsible for all the harm that results from that to their customer."
Wingstop is a Texas-based chicken wing company with more than 1,000 restaurants across the U.S., Mexico, Singapore, the Philippeans, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. The Beaufort restaurant is a franchise owned by Rich Connolly of Charleston.
Connolly said he was alerted to Myers' claim a few months ago and his insurance company was handling the situation.
"Out food safety is excellent," Connolly said Friday. "It's the top priority at our restaurant."
Health inspection records from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control show that the Beaufort restaurant was inspected four times during the past three years.
The restaurant received an "A" from DHEC on all four occasions with only two violations documented during a 2016 inspection.
According to the inspection report, the restaurant failed to provide test strips for its sanitizing solution, and the walk-in cooler was leaking from the ceiling. Those violations were remedied before a follow-up inspection that occurred less than 10 days later.
Since then, the Beaufort Wingstop was issued a score of 100 percent in the last two annual inspections.
Carr said he has reached out to the Beaufort restaurant and its representatives multiple times in an effort to avoid litigation "but they’ve failed to accept responsibility for the harm they caused their customer."
Myers is claiming negligence and strict liability against Wingstop. She is seeking unspecified damages.
