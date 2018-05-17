Glacier park says rebuild won't permanently harm wildlife

FILE - This Aug. 31, 2017, file image from video provided by the Hutton Incident Team shows the historic main Sperry Chalet building engulfed in flames in Glacier National Park, Mont. The National Park Service has approved plans to rebuild a century-old Montana hikers' dormitory that was destroyed in a fire last year in Glacier National Park. Glacier park spokeswoman Lauren Alley said Thursday, May 17, 2018, that work to reconstruct the Sperry Chalet is expected to begin in July after officials determined this week there would be no significant environmental impact. (Hutton IncidentTeam via AP, File)