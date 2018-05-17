3 Japanese seek damages, apology for forced sterilizations

Kikuo Kojima, front third from left, a plaintiff who filed lawsuit against the government heads to the Sapporo district court in Sapporo, northern Japan Thursday, May 17, 2018. Three Japanese who were forcibly sterilized under a government policy decades ago have filed lawsuits demanding apology and compensation, in a movement growing across the country. The banner in Japanese reads " Government to apologize and compensate! " Kyodo News via AP Daisuke Tanaka