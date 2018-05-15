Judge tosses California law allowing life-ending drugs

File - In this Sept. 24, 2015 file photo, supporters of a measure to allow the terminally ill to end their own life march at the Capitol while calling on California Gov. Jerry Brown to sign the bill in Sacramento, Calif. A California judge on Tuesday, May15, 2018, threw out a 2016 state law allowing the terminally ill to end their lives, ruling it was unconstitutionally approved by the Legislature. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo