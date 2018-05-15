Bluffton movie theater updates its seating and gets ready for an even bigger change

Renovations are complete at the Cinemark Bluffton 12 movie theater, which means moviegoers are now able to relax while catching their favorite flick in "luxury loungers."
The loungers — which electronically recline — have been installed in each theater room. The plush seats also have two heating options.
Theater manager Fawn Kelley said it was time for the revamp.
The theater was built in 2005.
The seats bring changes to the way a ticket is purchased, Kelley said. Customers now must reserve the seat they want. Seats are numbered, making it easy for customers to find their reserved spot.
Reserved seating will help the theater advance its food options, Kelley said. She said the theater plans to add cooked-to-order menu options.
"We now will know which seat you are sitting and can bring your food to you," Kelley said.
Kelley said other renovations are also underway at the theater. This includes new carpeting, which has already been installed, and new paint.
Comments