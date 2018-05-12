Alaska lawmakers aim to end extended session soon

Alaska lawmakers were aiming to complete their work Saturday, with just two major pieces to finish: the operating and capital budgets.
A tentative agreement was reached earlier this week on the operating budget, but the House and Senate had yet to give final approval. Meanwhile, the capital budget remains in the House Finance Committee.
Yet, Senate President Pete Kelly announced on the Senate floor that Saturday would be the last day of session.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Micciche said lawmakers want to complete their work and get back to their districts.
"We could sit here all summer and shut down the government," Micciche, a Soldotna Republican, said. But "Alaskans are tired of us going on and on and not working together toward resolution, and I think we all sense that and hence I think we're very close."
The proposed operating budget would be paid, in part, using Alaska Permanent Fund earnings, an outcome lawmakers were essentially forced into after years of drawing down on savings to fill a budget deficit that has persisted amid slumping oil revenues.
The measure calls for a withdrawal of $1.7 billion from Permanent Fund earnings to help pay state government costs and another $1 billion for the yearly dividend checks residents receive from the oil-wealth fund.
Lawmakers chose to cap dividend checks at $1,600 for this year, a level Gov. Bill Walker has said he supports. The dividend calculation in state law has been ignored the past two years amid gridlock over how best to fill the deficit. Legislative leaders have said there was insufficient support this year to pay out a full dividend under that calculation, which would have been about $2,650.
The permanent fund is a nest egg, seeded with oil money, which has grown through investments. The fund's principal is protected, but fund earnings can be spent. Use of earnings in the past, however, has been limited to things like paying out dividends.
The proposed operating budget also includes an extra $10 million above what Walker proposed for the University of Alaska. It includes funding for additional prosecutors and law enforcement positions and for 20 positions to address a backlog in public assistance applications.
It does not allow the state-sanctioned Alaska Gasline Development Corp. to receive outside money to help advance the major liquefied natural gas the corporation is working on.
The corporation did not directly respond to questions on what that means for the project. But in a statement, corporation President Keith Meyer said he looks forward to working with legislators as the project advances.
The operating budget would allow the gas line corporation to transfer $12 million from a separate fund to the project fund to aid in its work.
On Friday, lawmakers approved a package to address crime concerns and a bill that would create a new bond corporation authorized to sell up to $1 billion in bonds to pay off outstanding credits. Constitutional concerns were raised about the bonding bill, but Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth has said she sees no constitutional problem with it.
Legislators also approved an update to legislative conflict of interest rules.
Lawmakers worked past the 90-day, voter approved-session limit in mid-April. The constitution permits sessions of up to 121 days, a limit that would be reached Wednesday.
