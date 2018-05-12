Nuke agency pitches plutonium pits for Savannah River Site

This phto taken Oct. 14, 2005, shows from left to right, Ambassador Linton Brooks, administrator with the National Nuclear Security Administration, Sen. James DeMint, R-S.C., Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Reps. Gresham Barrett, R-S.C., head out to break ground for the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility at Savannah River Site in Jackson, S.C. Energy Secretary Rick Perry has formally ended construction of a facility meant to reprocess weapons-grade plutonium into fuel for reactors, a key element in the nation's longstanding efforts to contain the global nuclear threat. Perry executed a waiver on Thursday, May10, 2018 to terminate construction of the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility at the Savannah River Site in South Carolina. The Augusta Chronicle via AP Ron Cockerille