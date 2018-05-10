US government ran a $214.3 billion surplus in April

FILE - In Dec. 14, 2016 file photo, early morning traffic rolls down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the U.S. Capitol as daybreaks in Washington. The federal government swung to a surplus of $214.3 billion in April, 2018 primarily reflecting the revenue from that month’s annual tax filing deadline. The Treasury Department reports that last month’s surplus increased 17.4 percent from a year ago. J. David Ake, File AP Photo