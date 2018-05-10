Tame inflation: April consumer prices up just 0.2 percent

This May 3, 2017 file photo shows bananas for sale at a Whole Foods Market in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. U.S. wholesale prices edged up just 0.1 percent in April 2018 held down by a big drop in food costs. It was the smallest gain in four months. The April increase in the Labor Department’s producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a 0.3 percent rise in March, the government reported Wednesday, May 9. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo