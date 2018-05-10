Royal Bank of Scotland tentatively settles US claims

FILE - This is a Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 file photo of People as they walk past one of the headquarters buildings showing the logo of the Royal Bank of Scotland in London. Royal Bank of Scotland said Thursday May 10, 2018 it has agreed to pay $4.9 billion to settle U.S. claims that it misled investors who bought securities backed by risky mortgages in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis. File AP Photo/Alastair Grant