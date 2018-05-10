Lululemon plans Hilton Head Island opening

A seasonal Lululemon will open May 25 at Shelter Cove Towne Centre on Hilton Head Island, store manager Brit Clause said Tuesday.
The store will sell the same products as other Lululemon stores but will close Sept. 9.
Lululemon is known for its high-end yoga pants. Costs for the pants on the company's website start at $98 and go up to $128.
The website also carries clothes for other sports such as running and swimming.
The closest Lululemon location is in Savannah at 309 Broughton St.
Other locations in South Carolina include Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Myrtle Beach and Columbia.
