NASA spacecraft ready for trip to Mars to dig down deep

NASA's Mars bound "InSight" lander undergoes its final check outs and processing before encapsulation and mating to a ULA Atlas V rocket. The 6 month mission to Mars is the first inter-plantary launch from the west coast and the first Mars bound mission from California. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is leading the mission to Mars to collect, analyze and discover the red plants beginnings and to study its interior. (Matt Hartman for AP)