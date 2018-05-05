Trump exit from Iran nuclear deal enters uncharted territory

FILE- In this Nov. 4, 2017 file photo, Iranian schoolboys chant slogan while holding an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump in an annual gathering in front of the former U.S. Embassy marking the anniversary of its 1979 takeover in Tehran, Iran. President Donald Trump is weighing whether to pull the U.S. out of Iran's nuclear deal, a 2015 agreement that capped over a decade of hostility between Tehran and the West over its atomic program. Vahid Salemi, File AP Photo