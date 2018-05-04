Trouble with cellphone service on Hilton Head recently? Here is what we know

For about two days residents and visitors to Hilton Head Island have been complaining that no one can hear them when making calls on their Verizon Wireless cellphones.
A "connectivity issue" which caused the interruption in service was fixed at about 1 a.m. Friday, Kate Harris Jay, a spokeswoman for the company said.
She said the issue caused intermittent audio quality issues in the Hilton Head area.
There was a rumor that a phone tower was involved in the interruption, but Harris said Thursday that was untrue.
Harris did not clarify what the cause of the disruption was.
Anyone who is still having issues with reception on Hilton Head should click here for support options.
