Palmetto Bluff has a new restaurant and it's open to residents, guests and the public

The Octagon Porch is now open and serving up Southern-inspired dishes at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton.
"The breakfast, lunch and dinner menus at Octagon Porch have been constructed with fresh interpretations of heritage and flavors of the Carolinas," a press release states.
Chef de Cuisine Anthony Guiliano uses native ingredients in the menu. Eggs Benedict, sweet cream pancakes, shrimp and grits and roasted garlic red pea hummus are a few items featured on the menu.
Partnerships with local farmers have been created to provide the freshest ingredients, the release states.
Dinner entrees range from $22 for a full salad to $42 for the catch of the day.
The restaurant is at 477 Mount Pelia Road. While Palmetto Bluff is a gated community, the public is allowed to dine at the restaurant. Those wanting to visit should let the guard know at the gate that they are headed to Octagon Porch.
The restaurant is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information, call 843-706-6500
