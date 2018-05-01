Louisiana senators pass bill targeting sexual harassment

FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler, accused in a lawsuit of sexually harassing one of his employees, speaks at a press conference in Baton Rouge, La. Schedler announced Tuesday, May 1, 2018, that he will be stepping down May 8 from the position he's held since 2010. He becomes the highest-level public official in Louisiana to be felled by sexual misconduct accusations since the #MeToo movement began. Melinda Deslatte, File AP Photo