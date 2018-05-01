EPA security chief, Superfund head leave amid ethics probes

FILE - In this April 19, 2017, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks at a news conference with Pasquale "Nino" Perrotta, second from left, in East Chicago, Ind. Pruitt is announcing the departure of two top aides amid ethics investigations at the agency. Pruitt says his security chief, Pasquale "Nino" Perrotta, was retiring. He gave no cause, but Pruitt's spending on security at the EPA is the subject of ongoing federal investigations. Pruitt also announced the departure of Albert Kelly, a former Oklahoma banker in charge of the toxic waste cleanups. Teresa Crawford, File AP Photo