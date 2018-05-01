Protesters, mostly workers, march towards the Presidential Palace during the global commemoration of Labor Day Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. About 5,000 workers and activists from various groups held a rally Tuesday near the Malacanang Palace to protest the failure of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill a major campaign promise to end contractualization, the widespread practice of short-term employment.
Protesters, mostly workers, march towards the Presidential Palace during the global commemoration of Labor Day Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. About 5,000 workers and activists from various groups held a rally Tuesday near the Malacanang Palace to protest the failure of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill a major campaign promise to end contractualization, the widespread practice of short-term employment.

Business

Filipinos march to the presidential palace to mark May Day

The Associated Press

May 01, 2018 01:22 AM

MANILA, Philippines

Thousands of workers and activists have marched to the Philippines' presidential palace to demand the government address labor issues, as workers around the world stage May Day rallies.

About 5,000 people from various groups held a rally Tuesday near Malacanang Palace to protest the failure of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill a major campaign promise to end contractualization, the widespread practice of short-term employment.

The protesters are also demanding that the government address issues including low wages, unemployment and trade union repression.

Workers and activists also rallied elsewhere, including in Cambodia and Hong Kong.

