Climate experts in Bonn seek to make Paris climate deal work

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday Nov.4, 2016, the Eiffel Tower lit up in green to mark the success of the Paris Agreement to slash man-made emissions of carbon dioxide and other global warming gases to counter climate change, in Paris. Inscription reads, "it's done". Diplomats and environmentalists are gathering in Bonn, Germany, for two-weeks of talks to keep working on the rules governing the Paris climate accord. Michel Euler, FILE AP Photo