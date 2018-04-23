Jackpot: Once-dismal electronic pulltabs are a hit

In this April 19, 2018 photo a customer at O'Gara's Bar & Grill plays a fishing-themed electronic pull tab game in St. Paul, Minn. After years of slow sales, e-pull tabs are roaring in the state. Minnesotans are buying more than $35 million in e-pull tabs every month, more than was sold in all of 2015. State regulators say they're on track to sell more than $325 million this year. Youssef Rddad AP Photo