This new shop opened Friday at Coligny Plaza on Hilton Head

The Spice and Tea Exchange opened Friday at Coligny Plaza on Hilton Head Island.
The national franchise — based in St. Augustine, Fla. — sells more than 140 spices, 35 teas and 85 seasoning blends. It also sells specialty sugars, salts and gourmet kitchen accessories.
Hot and iced tea will be served at the store in the near future, a release from the company states.
The company was founded in 2008 and has 60 franchises in the country. There are already two locations in South Carolina with one in Charleston and the other in Greenville.
The closest Spice and Tea Exchange sits in Savannah at 14 West Broughton St.
The Hilton Head location is at 1 N. Forest Beach Drive No. A7 and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
