Landing the right house in a tough market for homebuyers

In this April 9, 2018, photo, Rob Chilton and his wife Saria pose for a photo in their recently purchased home in Frisco, Texas. To cope with rising prices in Dallas, first-time buyers like Rob Chilton and his wife have broadened their search area, even if it lengthens their commutes to work. The couple, who cut back on dining out and other luxuries the past few years to set aside money for a down payment, bought a three-bedroom, two-bath fixer-upper for $335,000 in February. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo