The latest trend in fitness is coming to Hilton Head Island's Sea Turtle Marketplace

An Orangetheory fitness center will open at Sea Turtle Marketplace on Hilton Head Island this summer.
The gym focuses on one-hour workouts led by coaches. Heart monitors are worn throughout the workouts to evaluate each participant's needs.
The goal is to get everyone's heart rate within a certain zone to burn the maximum amount of calories in a healthy way.
"Women can burn more than 500 calories in a day," Hilton Head franchise owner Kelly Ogden said. "The really cool thing is that it is where fitness and technology meet."
Stats are displayed on a screen during the class. They are then sent to an application on members' phones. It gives information on how many calories were burned throughout the workout.
The fitness center will share a building with Jersey Mike's.
A presales office for membership is set up at Sea Turtle Marketplace in the Petsmart and West Marine complex. The office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Rates for the memberships will go up the closer the center gets to opening.
