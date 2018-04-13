Brown suspends mobile home regulations to help fire victims

Gov. Jerry Brown is suspending state regulations for construction and placement of mobile homes in an effort to help residents displaced by the recent Southern California mudslides and wildfires.
Brown's Friday executive order suspends the regulations for three months. He says easing regulations on mobile homes will make it easier for displaced residents to find somewhere to live.
It applies to Ventura, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and San Diego counties.
All four were hard hit by wildfires late last year, with the Thomas fire growing to be the largest in state history. The destruction from the fires set the stage for mudslides during a large rainstorm the next month.
Brown also signed an executive order extending a ban on price gouging in Northern California counties affected by wildfires.
