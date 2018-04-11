National company creates furniture line inspired by Old Town Bluffton Inn

An upscale North Carolina furniture company recently announced its newest line — based on the Old Town Bluffton Inn.
French Heritage, headquartered in High Point, N.C., sells high-end furniture to showrooms across the nation. The company focuses on custom contract furniture for luxury hotel hotels and upscale residential homes.
The company was contracted to furnish Old Town Bluffton Inn. The inn — under construction at 1321 May River Road — is set to open about Aug. 1.
French Heritage President Danielle Harrison said she was inspired by the vision of the Old Town Bluffton Inn along with the community that surrounds it.
"I loved the historical part of Bluffton," Harrison said Wednesday. "It is just a really charming area. It is an area that is coming back to life after all these years which I love very much. It is exciting."
Six of the rooms designed by French Heritage for the inn will premiere during the North Carolina furniture showcase (High Point Market) next week.
The Old Town Bluffton Inn is about 85 percent complete with construction, Vincent Harrison, hotel marketing director said. He said it could be open for booking in the next 30 days.
Comments