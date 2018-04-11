Finances of Florida school shooting suspect issue at hearing

FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, Nikolas Cruz is led into the courtroom before being arraigned at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz has been represented at taxpayer expense by the Broward County Public Defender since the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The hearing Wednesday, April 11, will look into whether the 19-year-old could instead pay for his own defense. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File Amy Beth Bennett