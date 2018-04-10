Water agency approves $11B for California twin tunnels plan

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2016, file photo, water falls from a drip irrigation system in a vineyard near Firebaugh, Calif. A week after Southern California’s largest water agency abandoned a plan to pay for much of the state’s ambitious water project, the funding proposal will be debated again. On Monday, April 9, 2018, California Gov. Jerry Brown sent a letter urging the Metropolitan Water District board to back a two-tunnel plan, which he’s been supporting for years. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo