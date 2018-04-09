Chinese workers stand in front of a loaded cargo ship docked at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province, Sunday, April 8, 2018. Amid falling markets, President Donald Trump's new economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, says there is no trade war between the U.S. and China. Another administration official, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, takes a different tack, saying he's "cautiously optimistic" that before any threatened tariffs go into place the two nations will reach an agreement. Global financial markets have fallen sharply as the world's two biggest economies square off.
Chinese workers stand in front of a loaded cargo ship docked at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province, Sunday, April 8, 2018. Amid falling markets, President Donald Trump's new economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, says there is no trade war between the U.S. and China. Another administration official, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, takes a different tack, saying he's "cautiously optimistic" that before any threatened tariffs go into place the two nations will reach an agreement. Global financial markets have fallen sharply as the world's two biggest economies square off. Chinatopix via AP)
Chinese workers stand in front of a loaded cargo ship docked at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province, Sunday, April 8, 2018. Amid falling markets, President Donald Trump's new economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, says there is no trade war between the U.S. and China. Another administration official, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, takes a different tack, saying he's "cautiously optimistic" that before any threatened tariffs go into place the two nations will reach an agreement. Global financial markets have fallen sharply as the world's two biggest economies square off. Chinatopix via AP)

Business

With markets anxious, Trump downplays fears of trade fight

By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press

April 09, 2018 12:17 AM

WASHINGTON

Investors across the globe are bracing for uncertain markets as President Donald Trump tries to downplay fears of a trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Trump is suggesting that Beijing will ease trade barriers "because it is the right thing to do" and that the economic superpowers can settle the escalating conflict.

But as Trump tries to project confidence that a dispute that has rattled financial markets, consumers and businesses can be soon resolved, his top economic advisers are offering mixed messages as to the best approach with China.

Beijing has threatened to retaliate if Washington follows through with its proposed tariffs.

Trump hasn't explained why, amid a week of economic saber-rattling between the two countries that shook global markets, he feels confident a deal can be made.

  Comments  