Senator's son to seek new civil trial against Joe Arpaio

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2013, file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks at a news conference in Phoenix, Arizona. Sen. Jeff Flake's son will seek a new civil trial against then-Sheriff Arpaio for bringing a now-dismissed criminal case against him in the heat-exhaustion deaths of 21 dogs. Austin Flake lost a lawsuit against Arpaio at a trial in December. His attorney says he'll seek another trial because authorities didn't turn over evidence before trial that would have swayed jurors in his client's favor. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo