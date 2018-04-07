New Hilton Head restaurant that just opened in August is closed for the time being

Parking lot barricades and a sign alerted restaurant goers that Tio's Latin American Kitchen was temporarily closed on Saturday.
The sign, partly washed away by heavy rain, offered no explanation for the restaurant being closed. Several cars pulled into the parking lot and turned around at lunch time Saturday.
A former Facebook page for the restaurant was no longer working on Saturday.
The restaurant opened its doors in August 2017 and is known for dishes such as Cuban sandwiches, homemade tortillas, black beans and rice and tacos.
The restaurant is well liked on internet review sites with a 4.0 rating from TripAdvisor from 54 reviews and 4 stars on Yelp with 38 reviews.
Owners of the business spent months remodeling its location in the former Liberty Savings Bank at 87 Main St.
