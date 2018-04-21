stock image
stock image

Business

Here are 43 business licenses approved in Bluffton in March

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

April 21, 2018 07:02 PM

Electrical Repair

  • Itek Squad, LLC — 41 Goethe Road

Marketing

  • AD Marketing — 7 Office Way Suite, Hilton Head
  • Joshua Meacham — 110 Traders Cross, Okatie

Landscaping

  • Champion Tree & Stump — 4 Gold Oak Court, Hilton Head
  • Galvez Tree Pruning — 4 Little Garden Path
  • Palma of the Lowcountry — 200 Main Street, Hilton Head
  • Palmetto Coastal Landscaping — 7589 Tarboro Road, Ridgeland
  • Georgia Lawn Care — 521 N. Main Street, Sylvania, GA
  • Alva Landscaping — 137 Goethe Road
  • Christian Lawn Service — 2 Quinn Court

Other Specialty Trades

  • Coastal Interior Construction — 104 Central Junction, Savannah
  • Gater Tile & Marble — 1190 Old LK Alfred Road Auburndale, FL
  • PM Countertops — 1116 Battery Creek Road, Beaufort
  • Palmetto Recreation Equipment — 1052 Peninsula Drive, Prosperity
  • Purely Decor Events — 8 Abindton Lane, Okatie
  • Sea Island Tile and Marble — 3 Over Dam, Beaufort
  • Premier Pools and Spas — 128 Frances Meeks Way, Richmond Hills, GA
  • All Tile Quality — 66 Fourth Ave.

Roofing Contractor

  • Fabrication Design Concepts — 329 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah
  • Low Country Quality Roofing — 10 Burton Hill Road, Beaufort

Flooring Contractors

  • Fluid Floors — 18 Curtis Court , Cartersville, GA

Structural Steel and Precast

  • GCI Steel Erectors — 2916 Republic Ave., Florence, SC

Masonary Contractors

  • Hardcore LLC — 480 Edsel Drive, Richmond Hill, GA

Painting Contractors

  • Harrison Contracting — 65 E. Industrial Court, Villa Rica, GA
  • Philip King Painting — 1439 Grays Highway Ridgeland

Commercial and Institutional Building Construction

  • J. Moore Electrical Contractors — 450 Cedar Creek Road, Swanse

Other Personal Services

  • Jarniniere Events — 56 Quartermaster Lane, Hilton Head

Residential Construciton

  • Vinyl Industries of Savannah — 3005 Skidaway Road, Savannah
  • Falcon Building Group LLC — 4 Old Fort Lane, Hilton Head

Recreational Goods

  • Martinez Rentals — 79 Possum Hill Road, Beaufort

Scenic & Sightseeing Transportation

  • James Moore — 61 Trotting Hill Lane

Flower, Nursery Stock and Florists Supplies Merchant

  • Our Neighbor's Nursery — 26 Bluebell Lane, Hilton Head

Other Services To Buildings and Dwellings

  • Palmetto Property Maintenance — 520 Spanish Wells Road, Hilton Head

Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Contractors

  • Plumbpro — 1018 U.S. Highway 80 West, Pooler, GA

  • White Electrical Construction Co. — 2305 Louisville Road, Savannah, GA

Janitorial Services

  • Pratts Cleaning Services — 17 Alex Patterson Road, Hilton Head

Electrical Contractors

  • R..S. Stoney Electric — 3845 Chisolm Road, John's Island

Sign Manufacturing

  • Seaboard Signs & Engraving — 4320 Waccamaw Blvd., Myrtle Beach

Independent Artist, Writer, Performer

  • Suszi Q & Company —27 Edgewater Circle B, Bluffton

Other Travel Accommodation

  • Jennifer Albero — 18 S. Drayton Street, Bluffton

Real Estate

  • Kontini Property Renewals — 22 Pioneer Point

Non Profit

  • Pockets Full of Sunshine — 221 Pinecrest Circle
  • The Bluffton Crusaders — 187 Buck Island Road

  Comments  