Here are 43 business licenses approved in Bluffton in March

Electrical Repair
- Itek Squad, LLC — 41 Goethe Road
Marketing
- AD Marketing — 7 Office Way Suite, Hilton Head
- Joshua Meacham — 110 Traders Cross, Okatie
Landscaping
- Champion Tree & Stump — 4 Gold Oak Court, Hilton Head
- Galvez Tree Pruning — 4 Little Garden Path
- Palma of the Lowcountry — 200 Main Street, Hilton Head
- Palmetto Coastal Landscaping — 7589 Tarboro Road, Ridgeland
- Georgia Lawn Care — 521 N. Main Street, Sylvania, GA
- Alva Landscaping — 137 Goethe Road
- Christian Lawn Service — 2 Quinn Court
Other Specialty Trades
- Coastal Interior Construction — 104 Central Junction, Savannah
- Gater Tile & Marble — 1190 Old LK Alfred Road Auburndale, FL
- PM Countertops — 1116 Battery Creek Road, Beaufort
- Palmetto Recreation Equipment — 1052 Peninsula Drive, Prosperity
- Purely Decor Events — 8 Abindton Lane, Okatie
- Sea Island Tile and Marble — 3 Over Dam, Beaufort
- Premier Pools and Spas — 128 Frances Meeks Way, Richmond Hills, GA
- All Tile Quality — 66 Fourth Ave.
Roofing Contractor
- Fabrication Design Concepts — 329 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah
- Low Country Quality Roofing — 10 Burton Hill Road, Beaufort
Flooring Contractors
- Fluid Floors — 18 Curtis Court , Cartersville, GA
Structural Steel and Precast
- GCI Steel Erectors — 2916 Republic Ave., Florence, SC
Masonary Contractors
- Hardcore LLC — 480 Edsel Drive, Richmond Hill, GA
Painting Contractors
- Harrison Contracting — 65 E. Industrial Court, Villa Rica, GA
- Philip King Painting — 1439 Grays Highway Ridgeland
Commercial and Institutional Building Construction
- J. Moore Electrical Contractors — 450 Cedar Creek Road, Swanse
Other Personal Services
- Jarniniere Events — 56 Quartermaster Lane, Hilton Head
Residential Construciton
- Vinyl Industries of Savannah — 3005 Skidaway Road, Savannah
- Falcon Building Group LLC — 4 Old Fort Lane, Hilton Head
Recreational Goods
- Martinez Rentals — 79 Possum Hill Road, Beaufort
Scenic & Sightseeing Transportation
- James Moore — 61 Trotting Hill Lane
Flower, Nursery Stock and Florists Supplies Merchant
- Our Neighbor's Nursery — 26 Bluebell Lane, Hilton Head
Other Services To Buildings and Dwellings
- Palmetto Property Maintenance — 520 Spanish Wells Road, Hilton Head
Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Contractors
- Plumbpro — 1018 U.S. Highway 80 West, Pooler, GA
White Electrical Construction Co. — 2305 Louisville Road, Savannah, GA
Janitorial Services
- Pratts Cleaning Services — 17 Alex Patterson Road, Hilton Head
Electrical Contractors
- R..S. Stoney Electric — 3845 Chisolm Road, John's Island
Sign Manufacturing
- Seaboard Signs & Engraving — 4320 Waccamaw Blvd., Myrtle Beach
Independent Artist, Writer, Performer
- Suszi Q & Company —27 Edgewater Circle B, Bluffton
Other Travel Accommodation
- Jennifer Albero — 18 S. Drayton Street, Bluffton
Real Estate
- Kontini Property Renewals — 22 Pioneer Point
Non Profit
- Pockets Full of Sunshine — 221 Pinecrest Circle
- The Bluffton Crusaders — 187 Buck Island Road
