Former South Korean leader Park due for corruption verdict

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017 file photo, Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, left, arrives for her trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. A South Korean court says it'll allow a live broadcast of the verdict Friday, April 6, 2018, at the trial of disgraced ex-President Park. Park was arrested last year on a slew of corruption charges after being removed from office. Prosecutors are demanding a 30-year prison term if the court finds her guilty. The court said it decided to allow the hearing to be televised live in consideration of public interests. Pool Photo via AP, File Kim Hong-Ji