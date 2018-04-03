Shattered glass, display cases on sidewalk. What happened to the Bluffton Hallmark?

An eviction notice hung on the door of the Bluffton Hallmark store Tuesday, while glass from shattered shelving units was scattered in front of the building located in Belfair Towne Village.
A note taped to the door Tuesday at the Hilton Head Island Hallmark store also announced it is permanently closed. Signs announcing the Shoppes at Indigo Run space for rent were plastered across the windows of the shop.
Christie's and Jaclyn's Hallmark — the name of the company that owned both stores — announced they were closing both stores in January.
On Tuesday, display units, end-caps, boxes and other items sat on the Bluffton sidewalk.
The eviction notice states per law all property in the store was removed and placed outside the building. The law requires removed items remain in front of the building for 48 hours — allowing owners of the personal property time to retrieve it.
The eviction notice was signed by a Bluffton magistrate on March 26. The notice states it was executed at 11 a.m. April 2.
Amy's Hallmark shop — in Oglethorpe Mall — in Savannah is the closest Hallmark store to Bluffton at 24 miles away, according to the company's website.
