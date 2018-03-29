You asked, we answered: Here's what's being built near Bluffton's Seagrass Station

If you drive S.C. 170 often you might have seen the rather large building being constructed at the front of Seagrass Station.
The 46,000-square-foot facility will be Encompass Health Rehabilitation center, according to Heather Colin, town growth management director.
The Encompass Health company manages national inpatient rehabilitation, home health and hospice services.
It currently has office space for rehabilitation and home health services at 110 Traders Cross in Bluffton.
Melissa Hinson, administrator and branch director for Encompass Health Home services, said at this time the Seagrass Station facility is only planned for rehabilitation services.
