In this undated image provided by nonprofit advocacy and legal group Equally American, John Fitisemanu, an American Samoan and the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit against the United States seeking full U.S. citizenship, poses for a photo in Salt Lake City, Utah. A lawsuit filed Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in federal court in Utah seeks to grant U.S. citizenship status to American Samoans. John Fitisemanu, and others who were born in American Samoa, are asking the court for citizenship under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which confers citizenship at birth to anyone born in the U.S.
APNewsBreak: American Samoans sue for birthright citizenship

By SOPHIA YAN Associated Press

March 28, 2018 02:21 AM

HONOLULU

John Fitisemanu, who has paid U.S. taxes and been subject to American laws his whole life, isn't considered an American because he was born in the U.S. territory of American Samoa. Now, he's suing to be recognized as a citizen.

Fitisemanu is the lead plaintiff on a lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of American Samoans in Utah to be treated as U.S. citizens under the 14th Amendment. The Associated Press obtained the documents before the case was filed.

American Samoa has been a U.S. territory since 1900.

Congress has decided on a per territory basis whether those born there can claim citizenship by birth. Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands have all been approved. American Samoa, however, has continued to fall to the wayside.

