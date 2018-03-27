AP-NORC Poll: Trump benefiting from economic policies

In this March 23, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington. A growing American economy and passage of a Republican tax overhaul appear to be helping Trump lift his approval ratings from historic lows. That’s according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Trump still remains unpopular with the majority of Americans, 58 percent. But the 42 percent who say they now approve of the job he’s doing as president is up seven points from a month ago. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo