Hong Kong's skyline farms harvest more happiness than food

In this Nov. 14, 2017, photo, volunteers pick Indian lettuce on the roof of the 38-story Bank of America tower, in Hong Kong. High above downtown Hong Kong's bustling, traffic-clogged streets, a group of office workers toil away. They're working not on a corporate acquisition or a public share offering but on harvesting a bumper crop of lettuce atop one of the skyscrapers studding the city's skyline. Kin Cheung AP Photo